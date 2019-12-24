Tenn. man says voices urged him to break in, kill homeowner

A machete wielding man is behind bars after "voices" tell him to break into a Memphis home and kill the sleeping homeowner.

The victim said he woke up to the suspect, Kevin Armour, standing over him with a machete Saturday.

The victim told investigators that Armour told him voices in his head were telling him to kill, and that's when he started swinging the weapon.

Investigators said that attack was caught on surveillance video.

The victim suffered injuries to his hand and ribs as he tried to get away from Armour.

Armour was still in possession of the machete when taken into custody down the street.

