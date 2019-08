A Tennessee man was sentenced to prison for 60 years for child rape.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, a Clarksville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for rape of a child under the age of eight in 2018.

A jury in Montgomery County found 48-year-old Curtis Eugene Wright guilty on five counts of child rape.

Wright will not be eligible for release until he is 108.

