Tenn. mother, preteen son found dead at home

A Tennessee mother and her 12-year-old son were found dead inside a Franklin home on Tuesday evening, WTVF reported.

According to police, a family member found the 43-year-old woman and preteen boy shot to death and called 911.

WVTF reported that the public is not believed to be in danger.

During a press conference, police did not release any further details but did say, "This case brings unimaginable hut and pain to the family."

