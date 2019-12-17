Tenn. nurse suspended after allegedly stealing from children's hospital

A nurse's license was suspended after she reportedly stole drugs from the hospital she was working for in Memphis.

According to WREG, Bailey K. Sullivan had her nursing license suspended by the Tennessee Department of Health's Board of Nursing after she was accused of stealing from work and potentially putting children at risk at the Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

WREG reported that Sullivan worked at the hospital from 2016 to 2019.

Hospital officials conducted an audit and claim they found 130 instances where Sullivan didn't document the administration or disposal of controlled substances.

”That’s usually a red flag to administrators; there may be a situation where that employee is stealing those drugs for personal use or resale on the street," patient advocate attorney Parke Morris said.

WREG reported that the audit found she mishandled more than 20 different types of medications and 461 pills or other related items.

“461 is a staggering number," Morris said. "That’s remarkable. That’s someone who has a serious problem.”

Documents show Sullivan admitted to having a drug addiction problem and submitted a statement saying, "some of the medications were used while I was at work...I understand that working while impaired could potentially cause patient harm.”

WREG reported that Sullivan would have to go on probation for a minimum of three years in order to get it reinstated.

