All Tenn. nursing home residents, staff must be tested for COVID-19 before July

All Tenessee nursing home residents and staff members must get tested for COVID-19 by the end of June, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Governor Bill Lee's Unified Command Group released a report on the state's efforts to protect long-term care facility residents from the virus.

TDH now requires each nursing home in the state to complete an "intent test" survey prior to June 1 and test residents and staff by June 30.

Long-term care facilities that don’t comply face penalties, including license revocation, license suspension, and fines.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

