Tenn. officer arrested over alleged hot dog assault incident

Investigators said a Tennessee police officer was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman over a hot dog.

CBS affiliate WREG reported Ralph Confer was arrested on Oct. 8 and charged with aggravated assault following an incident involving a hot dog.

A police report said the victim, an on-duty medical technician, went to the police holding at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis. Employees, there were having a cookout. The victim said she asked for a hot dog, but the Confer reportedly told her no, though an employee allegedly told her yes.

The victim told investigators she left the police holding and returned a short time later to ask for a hot dog. She said an employee told her she could have one, and while the victim was fixing a plate, Confer walked back into the room.

The victim said Confer slapped the hot dog bun from her hand and told her she couldn't have any food.

The victim said Confer picked her up by her arms, causing her to hit her head on some cabinets, and then threw her on the ground before putting a knee in her back and handcuffing her.

WREG reported the woman claimed she was then put in a holding cell for some time before a supervisor came to get her.

The victim was reportedly treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.