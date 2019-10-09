Tenn. officer uses hat in 'purrfect' rescue operation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Police in Murfreesboro, Tennessee executed a purrfect rescue operation on Wednesday.
Rookie MPD officer Wes Cantrell and field training officer Jessica Hawkins were flagged down on Oct. 9 by a driver asking for some assistance.
The police department said a kitten was stuck in the driver's wheel well.
Cantrell used his hat to rescue the baby.
Police said a friend fostered the kitten and it was taken to Rutherford County PAWS.
