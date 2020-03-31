Tenn. pastor dies after battle with coronavirus

Members of one of the largest churches in Memphis are mourning the death of a pastor after a battle with the coronavirus.

Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis confirmed on their Facebook page Pastor Tim Russell died Monday at Baptist Hospital after complications from COVID-19.

Evangelical Presbyterian Church released a statement on social media explaining that he had been hospitalized for about two weeks.

The church also explained he served as Assistant Pastor for middle adults at Second Presbyterian Church.

According to his biography on Second Presbertyian’s website, he most recently was the Head of School at Lexington Christian Academy in Lexington, MA and served as the scholar-in-residence of the Memphis Fellows program.

Shelby County health officials announced 405 cases of coronavirus in the county. Health authorities have also confirmed 13 coronavirus related deaths across the state.

