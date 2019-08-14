Tenn. police: Man charged after pushing pregnant girlfriend out of vehicle

A Memphis man was being charged for allegedly pushing his pregnant girlfriend out of a moving vehicle on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials responded to a domestic situation on the 1200 block of Homer Street after Ferlandos Wirt, 24, pushed his girlfriend April Grandberry out of a moving vehicle.

Grandberry told police she made a comment on Wirt’s driving before he unbuckled her seat belt and pushed her out of the car. She is said to be four to five weeks pregnant and suffered minor injuries from the push.

Wirt faces charges for domestic assault, two counts of reckless endangerment and vandalism.

