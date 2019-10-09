Tenn. police: Pregnant woman killed, suspect found in Morristown

Tennessee investigators said a man faces two murder charges after a pregnant woman was found dead on Sunday.

According to WCYB, Melissa Mingle was found unconscious in her yard on Oct. 6 in Sullivan County. Investigators said she was transported to an area hospital where she died the next day.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Nathaniel White-Young, was captured Monday in Hamblen County.

White-Young was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to officials.

A judge denied his bond during the arraignment, WCYB reported, and he will reappear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.

