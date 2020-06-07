Tenn. sheriff issues apology after using racial slur in recording

A Tennessee sheriff issued an apology after he admitted to using a racial slur in a recent recording about a case.

“This incident was out of character for me and it is not an indicator of who I am, how I conduct business, how I live, or how I was raised,” Steve Sanders, the sheriff of Lauderdale County said.

"Respectfully, I would like to offer my sincere apology to every resident of Lauderdale County, especially to the African American residents,” he added. “I have always treated the people of this county fairly and impartially and I will continue to do so.”

Sanders said during a press conference that he was not racist and has never addressed anyone using the n-word but said "it just slipped out."

Sanders also said he was not aware he was being recorded.

Earlier in the week, Sanders received fallback after responded to protestors outside by saying "Normal people don't want me to resign," WREG reported.

Sanders clarified his statement during the press conference and said "'Normal people' meant to me, the citizens of the county. But I told you

I'm not a speaker."

The sheriff told reporters it was important to him to focus on equality when hiring people at the department.

