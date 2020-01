The Hardeman County Sheriff's Office took to social media to warn residents about razor blades found in packages of gum.

The sheriff's office posted on Thursday that a packet of gum was purchased in the county and reportedly contained three razor blades between the sticks of gum.

Investigators said that it appeared to be a manufacturing issue because the package of gum didn't appear to be open.

