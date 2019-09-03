Tenn. teen dies after man shoots at would-be car thieves, police say

Memphis police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead Monday morning.

Family members said 17-year-old Kemi Bacon was killed in the shooting, which police say is connected to an attempted car theft. Bacon was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. Monday near American Way and Getwell Road.

According to a police affidavit, Bacon was a passenger in a car with several other teens, one of whom tried stealing a white Infiniti that was left running outside a gas station.

Police said the Infiniti’s owner, 24-year-old Lakendrick Bunting, came out of the store with a gun, confronted the teen suspect and fired a shot. The shot didn’t hit anyone, but police said the teens took off in their car.

Police said Bunting jumped into his car and started chasing them, firing more shots. One of those shots killed Bacon.

Bunting told police he only fired shots at the teens after they fired at him first. The teens told police they only fired back because Bunting shot first.

Bunting now faces several felony charges, including second-degree murder.

A friend of Bunting’s says he’s never been in trouble.

“It ain’t right man, it ain’t right,” said Anton Thomas. “Someone tried to steal from him. He was, you know, defending his own property.”

Bunting is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

