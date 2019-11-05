Tenn. teen raped by 13-year-olds wants to change juvenile laws

A Clarksville teenager is fighting for juvenile sentencing laws to be changed after she said her teenage rapists got only probation.

Fifteen-year-old Cadence said she was raped in September when she went to hang out with some people at one of their homes. She said she thought her attackers, two 13-year-old boys, were her friends.

Candence's mother, Jessica, said the offenders were tried desperately and that, during both hearings, the boys appeared to be smiling and laughing during proceedings.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported the boys both pleaded guilty, admitted to raping Cadence and recording the crime on their phones. However, due to the Juvenile Reform Act, the suspects were protected from more severe sentencing.

"I got raped and really the only thing that happened was a slap for the wrist for them, six month's probation, " said Cadence. WTVF reported the boys were sentenced to probation and did not have to register as sex offenders.

State Representative Jason Hodges (D-Clarksville) said he is working on two bills which would change the way juveniles are sentenced in Tennessee. One bill, WTVF reported, would allow suspects 13 and under to be charged as an adult for rape. The other bill would add juvenile suspects to the sex offender registry.

"They did something terrible, honestly, they should probably not gotten off like that," Cadence said.

Cadence said she wants to be an advocate for other survivors and prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

