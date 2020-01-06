Tenn. teen rescued after squirrel hunting mishap

A Middle Tennessee teen had to be rescued after a squirrel hunting incident occurred over the weekend.

WTVF reported a teenager fell down an embankment near Old King Hollow Road in Mount Pleasant on Saturday while hunting and was injured.

Crews reportedly had to use rope to get to the teenager, and he was air-lifted to a local hospital.

Barry Cross, with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, said, "Any time you go out in the woods, there's a possibility that something could happen. It's probably a good idea to always make sure that you let somebody know where you're going, so that if you don't come back at a certain time, they know to come looking for ya."

WTVF reported the teen is expected to make a full recovery.

