Tenn. teen shot during vape cartridge scam by other teens

Three teenagers in Clarksville were arrested in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old who was trying to sell them vape cartridges.

According to CBS affiliate WTVF, three teenagers, ages 14, 16 and 17, met up with a 14-year-old who wanted to sell vape cartridges to them for $60.

Clarksville police said the three teens robbed and shot the teen. Police said one of the teens took a gun from their parents' home without their parents knowing.

Investigators said the 14-year-old met the other teens at around 3:40 a.m., the group got into a fight and, at some point, the gun was fired and the teen was shot in the hip area.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, treated and released.

Police arrested the three teens and charged them with especially aggravated robbery.

