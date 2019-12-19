Tenn. town sued over efforts to shut down abortion clinic

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing a Tennessee town over its efforts to prevent a local clinic from providing surgical abortions.

Commissioners for the city of Mount Juliet passed a zoning ordinance earlier this year that effectively prevents clinics from providing surgical abortions anywhere in the city.

The move came after a Carafem clinic opened on March 1 in Mount Juliet, just outside of Nashville. It offered medication abortions and planned to begin offering surgical abortions soon.

A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks a declaration that the ordinance restricting abortion services is unconstitutional. City officials were not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.