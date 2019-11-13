Tenn. vet finds four puppies in yard

A Tennessee veterinarian discovered four puppies in her yard and is now searching for homes for them.

Sarah Beaty, of Lexington, said someone dumped four puppies in her yard in November.

"Humanity reared its ugly head this afternoon as a sorry excuse for a human being dumped four puppies in my yard in these very cold temperatures," Beaty said on Facebook.

Beaty said she is at capacity for animals and is looking for them a home. Beauty said the puppies are healty other than a few abrasions from being dumped out on the road, and she said she will give them their first round of shots.

"They’re approximately 8 week old boxer mixes. All are very loving, playful, and energetic. Both pups with black and white on their muzzles are females, both solid brown ones are male."

Anyone interested in the puppies is asked to call Beaty at 423-303-6734.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.