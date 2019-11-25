Police: Tenn. woman decapitated grandmother's dog, put head in drawer

A Tennessee woman was accused of killing her grandmother's dog and leaving its body parts around her house, WMC reported.

Kyoko Smith, 18, was charged on November 22 for the crime.

Memphis investigators said Smith killed her grandmother's Shih Tzu, Lucy, by decapitating the animal and putting its head in a dresser drawer. Police said she put the dog's heart in the freezer.

WMC reported a neighbor told them a story about Smith. The neighbor said they caught Smith looking over their fence late one night, staring at their dog.

“I asked her, 'hey, what are you doing?' She said, 'oh your dog is cold, your dog is cold.' That's the only thing she'd say,” one neighbor said.

Smith was charged with intentionally killing an animal, WMC reported.

