Tenn. woman accused of pulling gun on middle schooler

Memphis Police Department arrested a woman accused of pulling a gun on a middle school student.

Police were called to Westside Middle School after a 13-year-old girl said the woman pulled a gun on her while she was walking near Frayser Boulevard.

Police said several children were in Trecia Triggs’ yard on August 28. Triggs told the children to leave, and one of the children yelled back at her.

The 13-year-old said she was walking away when Triggs pulled up in her car and pointed a gun at her chest.

The 13-year-old then ran to Westside Middle for help.

Triggs is charged with aggravated assault.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.