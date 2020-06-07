Tenn. woman accused of shooting, killing girlfriend

Memphis police said a woman was arrested after being accused in a deadly shooting Friday morning.

Officers said they were called to a home where they discovered a woman shot and killed on the scene.

According to reports, a 21-year-old Arell Oliver was also found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene of the incident. Oliver was taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

Oliver reportedly told investigators her girlfriend came over and confronted her about cheating. Officials said the pair got into an argument that became physical.

Police said Oliver alleged her girlfriend pulled out a gun and fired a shot hitting them both.

Investigators said they disproved Oliver's statement after evidence showed Oliver was responsible for the shooting.

Oliver was charged with voluntary manslaughter and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

