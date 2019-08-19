Tenn. woman accused of trying to smother husband in hospital

A 60-year-old woman is accused of trying to smother her husband with a pillow as he lay in a hospital bed in Tennessee.

Citing arrest records, news outlets report Barbara Jones was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted criminal homicide. She's set to appear in court Wednesday.

Court documents a witness heard a scream from inside a room at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and entered to find Jones removing the pillow from her husband's face.

