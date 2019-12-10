Tenn. woman charged for hitting woman helping crossing guard

Police say a Tennessee woman who used her car to hit another woman helping direct traffic near a school has been arrested.

WZTV-TV cited an affidavit in reporting that 41-year-old Matasha Hodges is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The affidavit says Hodges was passing a Nashville school on her way to work Friday when she was stopped by a woman helping a crossing guard, became angry and struck the woman with her car.

The victim received minor injuries. It wasn't immediately clear whether Hodges has an attorney.

12/10/2019


