Tenn. woman charged with father's death after bones found

Prosecutors have charged a Tennessee woman with murder after an animal cruelty investigation uncovered human remains.

In September, Animal Control picked up two dogs at a home in Savannah. Investigators determined the home was being rented by 53-year-old LeAnne Peace and her 80-year-old father, Jack Peace. Neither was home and police noted in an affidavit that the house had no power or running water.

A police report says neighbors hadn’t seen LeAnne Peace for several days before officers were called about the dogs, which were skinny and in poor health.

In mid-October, police were back at the house where an Animal Control officer and several others were cleaning out the home and found a tote sealed with tape. Inside the tote was a decomposing dog. The police report says the floor of the home was covered in dog feces, there was no lighting or ventilation and there was a lot of trash inside.

The next day, police returned to the home after part of a human skull and a leg bone were found in the living room.

TBI was called into help Savannah police with the case.

Investigators learned LeAnne Peace was living in Henderson, Tennessee but could not locate her father, Jack. They interviewed LeAnne Peace but she refused to give them her father’s location or his condition.

Investigators determined Jack Peace had died and the remains were his. The cause of death is still unknown. His remains were sent for an autopsy and the results are pending.

LeAnne Peace was arrested in Fulton, Kentucky Oct. 28 and charged with aggravated animal abuse. Additional charges were filed Nov. 5, including first-degree murder, aggravated elder abuse and abuse of a corpse.

LeAnne Peace remains in the Hardin County Jail on $1 million bond.

