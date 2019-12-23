Tenn. woman hit while scraping ice off windshield dies of injuries

A Tennessee woman who was hit by a vehicle while scraping ice off of her vehicle's windshield has died of her injuries, Johnson City police said.

WJHL reported that 24-year-old Laurel Banner was struck on December 20 while she was scraping ice off her windshield on East Watauga Avenue.

Banner was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, but she died from her injuries on Saturday, investigators said.

Investigators identified the person who hit her as Joe Greer, Jr., but have not said what, if any, charges will be coming.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

