Tenn. woman shot with kids in vehicle, suspect on the run

Police in Nashville said a woman was grazed by gunfire while in a vehicle at a market on Saturday afternoon.

WTVF reported that the woman was a passenger in the vehicle, and the male driver drove away as more bullets hit the car. Police said there were two small children in the backseat.

The man drove the victim to a nearby gas station where they called for help, and the victim was transported to the Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators said there was no suspect description at this time.

