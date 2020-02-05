TBI: Man arrested for attempting to solicit sex from minors

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a man was arrested after reportedly attempting to solicit sex from a minor online.

TBI Agents said they received information about Victor Ryan Welch, 29, from authorities in Maryland during the summer of 2019.

Detectives with the Frederick County Internet Crimes Against Children until said they posed as a 13-year-old online. According to TBI, Welch engaged in a prolonged chat to solicit sex with the undercover detective.

The Rhea County Grand Jury charged Welch with six counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means and two counts of solicitation of a minor and aggravated statutory rape.

Welch turned himself into authorities in Rhea County Tuesday night, officials said. Welch is being held on a $7,500 bond.

