Tennesse radio station hosts UT vs. UK food drive

Tennessee radio station WJJT announced they are hosting a Border Bowl Food Drive to benefit the Seeds of Hope.

Fans can show their support by helping fill up a truck for Tennessee or Kentucky.

Food drive participants can go to Save-A-Lot and purchase a donations bag and choose to place them in a Tennessee or Kentucky cart.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Those looking to donate money can go to U Bank in Jellico, Tennessee, and let the teller know which team you are supporting.

The trucks will be filled with donations Thursday, Nov. 7 and Friday, Nov. 8. in Veterans Park from 12-6 p.m.

On Saturday, they will finish loading the trucks with a live broadcast between 8-11 a.m.

