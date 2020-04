Tennesseans are getting more sleep amid stay-at-home orders by Governor Bill Lee, according to a study by online sleep-industry review and information site.

The study said Tennesseans are getting an average of 16.7 hours of extra sleep per month by working from home.

Maryville was named the 25th Best Cities for Sleep, while Knoxville was ranked at 58.

To read the full report click here.

