Tennessee tops list of states where Americans don't like math

World Math Day is Oct. 15, but many Tennesseans won't be celebrating.

The annual global holiday encourages students to solve mental math problems and find a way to use math in their everyday lives.

While math is a common dislike among many Americans, 75 percent of the folks in Tennessee say they definitely are not a fan. Other states who want to ditch math class include New Jersey and Virginia.

South Carolina came in as the state where people like math the most, along with Kentucky and California.

Brainly says the dislike for math often starts at home. Nearly 90 percent of parents believe math is taught differently today than it was when they were in school and cause them to struggle when helping their children with homework.

Brainly reports the key to helping instill a love for math is pointing out the math in everyday life. It's as simple asking your kids how many cups of milk are needed to how much time is left in a video game.

