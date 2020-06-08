Tennessee lawmakers introduce 'George Floyd Act for Police Reform'

Tennessee Democratic lawmakers introduced the George Floyd Act for Police Reform to the House on Monday.

According to a release, the George Floyd Act is designed to reform policing procedures across the state.

The proposed law has eight amendments to an existing bill. The amendments would "alter the way police officers use and even threaten to use physical, excessive and deadly force".

The current bill (HB2291) is a Republican sponsored bill. It extends the length of time for a hearing to be held for a police officer who has either been dismissed, demoted, suspended or transferred for punitive reasons. The resolutions to this bill are based on the national movement "8 Can't Wait", a movement of police reforms.

House Caucus Chairman Mike Stewart said the caucus has pledged to “redouble its efforts on criminal justice reform, prison oversight and social justice,"

"We cannot undo every bad thing that has happened, and we cannot bind every wound of the past," Minority Leader Karen Camper said. "But we can pledge to start today, at this moment, on this floor, to do the hard work that we were elected to do."

House Bill 2291 is expected to reach the House Floor this week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

