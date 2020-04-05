Tennessee 6-year-old with cystic fibrosis overcomes COVID-19

A 6-year-old Clarksville boy with cystic fibrosis is spreading hope as he announced he beat COVID-19.

Joseph Bostain announced the news in a video posted to Facebook.

"I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19," Bostain said.

The child's mother documented the journey on her Facebook page. Bostian was quarantined for two weeks at his home after health officials confirmed he was positive for COVID-19.

Bostain received an abundance of support from family and friends including many handmade cards wishing him well.

