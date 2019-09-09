Tennessee AG joins multi-state investigation into Google

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert. H Slatery III joined 50 other attorney generals in a multi-state investigation into Google's business practices.

According to a release from the AG's office, the bipartisan coalition seeks to investigate Google's "business practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws."

Officials said they will look into Google's "overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anti-competitive behavior that harms consumers."

“Tennessee has significant concerns about the practices of the leading tech platforms and the effect of these practices on the market,” said General Slatery. “Extreme market concentration in the technology industry stifles innovation. As a result, consumers inevitably suffer, the quality of available services diminishes, and industry leaders eventually leverage their market dominance to extract monopoly prices.”

View the announcement of the investigation at the Supreme Court here.

