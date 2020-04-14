Tennessee Airports receive $120M grant in response to COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration will award $124,092,305 in airport aid to 69 airports in Tennessee to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant funding is part of the Trump Administration's newly created CARES Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grant funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to COVID-19. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities and airport debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.

View a list of Tennessee airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on the FAA’s website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.