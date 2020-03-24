Tennessee Alzheimer's Association offers tips for caregivers during outbreak

Caregivers are facing unique challenges during the COVID-19 outbreak, especially those caring for the elderly.

The Tennessee chapter of the Alzheimer's Association released tips on how to care for their loved ones during this time:

- For people living with dementia, increased confusion is often the first symptom of any illness. If a person living with dementia shows rapidly increased confusion, contact your health care provider for advice.

- People living with dementia may need extra and/or written reminders and support to remember important hygienic practices from one day to the next.

- Consider placing signs in the bathroom and elsewhere to remind people with dementia to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds.

- Demonstrate thorough hand-washing.

- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol can be a quick alternative to hand-washing if the person with dementia cannot get to a sink or wash his/her hands easily.

- Ask your pharmacist or doctor about filling prescriptions for a greater number of days to reduce trips to the pharmacy.

- Think ahead and make alternative plans for the person with dementia should adult day care, respite, etc. be modified or cancelled in response to COVID-19.

- Think ahead and make alternative plans for care management if the primary caregiver should become sick.

