Tennessee Appellate Judge from Knoxville announces retirement

Tennessee Appellate Judge Charles D. Susano Jr. is retiring from the bench this spring.

The Supreme Court said Susano will retire from the bench effective April 30. Susano told Gov. Bill Lee by letter that his service “has been the highest honor of my life.” Susano, of Knoxville, was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 1994 by Gov. Ned Ray McWherter, then elected statewide that same year.

He was reelected in 1998, 2006 and 2014 and was presiding judge of the court from 2012 to 2014.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/7/2020 4:38:38 AM (GMT -5:00)