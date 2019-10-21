Tennessee Basketball not ranked in AP's top 25 poll

The Associated Press released the first college basketball rankings list of the 2019/2010 season.

Tennessee is not ranked.

Michigan State, the University of Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, and Louisville round out the top five.

Others who received votes but did not make the list include: Washington 164, Colorado 152, Tennessee 78, Marquette 68, Florida St. 36, Davidson 34, Harvard 24, Illinois 14, Missouri 13, Mississippi St. 12, Houston 11, Georgetown 11, Cincinnati 8, Notre Dame 7, Creighton 4, Syracuse 3, NC State 3, Vermont 2, Alabama 2, Southern Cal 2, Liberty 2, Michigan 2, Dayton 1, Colgate 1, Providence 1.

