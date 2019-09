The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has asked for help on locating a missing 15-year-old Memphis boy by the name of Joseph Fitzgibbon.

The 5'5 160 pound white male has been missing for four weeks according to his mother Latricia Fitzgibbon who reached out to WVLT.

If you have any information on Joseph's whereabouts contact the Memphis Police Department.

