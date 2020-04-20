Hundreds protest Stay at Home Order outside Tennessee Capitol

Hundreds of people ignored social distancing restrictions and gathered in front of the Tennessee Capitol Sunday to protest the state's stay-at-home-order.

The crowd lined Union Street in Downtown Nashville while people in cars drove by waving signs and honking their horns.

People at the rally said they want Governor Bill Lee's stay-at-home order to be lifted, allowing non-essential businesses to reopen.

Experts have warned that lifting social distancing restrictions too early will increase the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelm hospital systems.

Still, protesters argue it's time to re-open the state's economy and let people get back to work. "This is the big overstep of the government and we need to reopen the economy because folks are hurting out there for the jobs"

The event's organizers say there are more rallies planned for this week.

