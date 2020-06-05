Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals to livestream June 9

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals will begin offering a livestream of oral arguments during in-person proceedings next week in Nashville.

A news release from the court says the June 9 livestream will be available on the TNCourts.gov YouTube page. The current judicial emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic limits in-person access to the courthouse.

Four cases will be heard, including the state's appeal seeking to reinstate the death sentence for Abu-Ali Abdur-Rahman. Abdur’Rahman’s resentencing agreement last August came after Abdur’Rahman presented evidence that prosecutors at his original trial showed a preference for white jurors.

