Tennessee DL Aubrey Solomon declared eligible to play this season

Tennessee defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon has been declared immediately eligible for the 2019 football season, according to a report from Volquest.com.

The last few months have been interesting for Solomon and Tennessee’s coaching staff, as they’ve awaited the decision from the NCAA.

Solomon transferred from Michigan to Tennessee during the offseason.

His eligibility is important for the Vols’ defensive line, especially after Emmit Gooden was lost for the season with an injury.

Solomon is a junior at Tennessee this fall.

