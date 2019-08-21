Tennessee Football preseason special set for Friday

With the season opener rapidly approaching, be sure to catch the Vol Network’s action-packed pre-season television special which provides an unmatched look at Tennessee football. This year’s program includes a wealth of exclusive content as only the award-winning crew of VFL Films can deliver.

Highlights include segments on the Vols’ new assistant coaches, summer workouts, the latest on fall camp, plus an insightful sit-down with Coach Jeremy Pruitt.

“The Tennessee Football Pre-Season Special” can be seen on affiliates across the state and online at utsports.com. Check your local listings, including Knoxville on WVLT-TV Channel 8 Friday August 23rd at 7pm. This full hour of unequaled access is made possible by UT Medical Center, the official healthcare provider of Tennessee Athletics.

Market Affiliate Date Times (Local)

Chattanooga WTVC-TV Ch. 9 (ABC) Sun. Aug 25 12:00 p

Jackson WJKT-TV Ch. 16 (Fox) Sun. Aug 26 10:30 p

Knoxville WVLT-TV Ch. 8 (CBS) Fri. Aug 23 7:00 p

WBXX-TV Ch. 20 (CW) Sun. Aug 25 12:00 p

MyVLT (My) Sun. Aug 25 10:00 p

Memphis WATN-TV Ch. 24 (ABC) Sun. Aug 25 10:00 a

WLMT-TV Ch. 30 (CW) Sun. Aug 25 10:30 p

Nashville WUXP-TV Ch. 30 (My) Sat. Aug 24 1:00 p

Tri Cities WJHL-TV Ch. 11 (CBS) Sat. Aug 24 7:00 p

Digital: utsports.com