Tennessee Football releases 2020 schedule

Tennessee football released its complete 2020 schedule on Wednesday with marquee matchups against Southeastern Conference rivals Florida and Alabama highlighting the seven-game home slate.

The Volunteers will also travel to Norman, Okla., for an early-season non-conference showdown with the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 12.

The SEC released complete schedules for all 14 conference schools on Wednesday.

Tennessee opens the season at home on Sept. 5 against Charlotte before its trip to Oklahoma. Following its tilt with the Sooners, UT will welcome Furman to Neyland Stadium on Sept. 19 before opening SEC play against Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 26.

The Big Orange concludes its three-game homestand on Oct. 3 when Missouri visits Neyland Stadium.

The Vols hit the road to take on South Carolina on Oct. 10 before returning home to play rival Alabama on Oct. 24. Tennessee will have an extra week to prepare for the Crimson Tide with a bye slated between the two contests.

UT goes back on the road to take on SEC western division foe Arkansas on Oct. 31, which will be the program's first trip to Fayetteville since 2011.

The Vols' November slate consists of three SEC eastern division opponents in Kentucky, Georgia and Vanderbilt. Tennessee hosts the Wildcats on Nov. 7 before a quick trip down to Athens to play the Bulldogs on Nov. 14.

The Orange and White step of out conference play to host Troy on Nov. 21 before wrapping up the regular season with a trip to Nashville for a showdown against in-state rival Vanderbilt on Nov. 28.

The SEC Championship Game will be played on Dec. 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sept. 5 | Charlotte | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: 2018 (Tennessee 14, Charlotte 3)

The Vols and 49ers have met just once, a 14-3 Tennessee win in Knoxville in 2018 … UT has won 24 of its past 25 home openers and 22 straight season openers played in the state of Tennessee.

Sept. 12 | at Oklahoma | Norman, Okla.

All-Time Series Record: Oklahoma leads, 3-1

Last Meeting: 2015 (Oklahoma 31, Tennessee 24; 2 OT)

Tennessee will make its second trip to Norman in program history looking to end a three-game skid against Oklahoma … The Vols lone win in the series was a 17-0 shutout against the fourth-ranked Sooners in the 1939 Orange Bowl, which helped Tennessee win the 1938 National Championship – its first in program history … Oklahoma's return trip to Neyland Stadium as part of the home-and-home series is scheduled for 2024.

Sept. 19 | Furman | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: 1942 (Tennessee 52, Furman 7)

Tennessee posted back-to-back victories over the Paladins in Knoxville back in 1941 and 1942 by a combined 71 points.

Sept. 26 | Florida | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Florida leads, 28-20 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Florida 47, Tennessee 21)

UT will look to earn its second win over Florida in the past three meetings between the two programs in Knoxville.

Oct. 3 | Missouri | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Missouri leads, 5-2 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Missouri 50, Tennessee 17)

The Vols and Tigers' 2020 matchup will be the first not played in the month of November in the history of the series.

Oct. 10 | at South Carolina | Columbia, S.C.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 25-10-2 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (South Carolina 27, Tennessee 24)

Tennessee's last four contests played in Columbia have all been decided by exactly three points … The Vols and Gamecocks' 2020 matchup is the earliest in the season that the two programs have met since 2003.

Oct. 24 | Alabama | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Alabama leads, 56-38-7 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Alabama 58, Tennessee 21)

Tennessee will be looking for its first win against Alabama in Knoxville since 2006 when the No. 7 Vols rallied with 10 fourth-quarter points to stave off the upset-minded Tide and come away with a 16-13 victory.

Oct. 31 | at Arkansas | Fayetteville, Ark.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 13-5

Last Meeting: 2015 (Arkansas 24, Tennessee 20)

UT will make its first trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since 2011, looking to end a two-game losing streak to the Razorbacks and earn its first win in Fayetteville since a 13-3 win in 2001.

Nov. 7 | Kentucky | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 80-25-9 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Tennessee 24, Kentucky 7)

The Big Orange have dominated the series at home, winning 17 consecutive games against the Wildcats in Knoxville dating back to 1984, including a 24-7 upset of No. 11 Kentucky in Jeremy Pruitt's first season as head coach.

Nov. 14 | at Georgia | Athens, Ga.

All-Time Series Record: Series tied, 23-23-2 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Georgia 38, Tennessee 12)

Tennessee and Georgia will meet in the month of November for the first time since 1969 when Doug Dickey led the third-ranked Vols to a 17-3 win over the 11th-ranked Bulldogs on the road in his final season as head coach … The 2020 meeting marks the just the second meeting between the two schools in the month of November since 1925.

Nov. 21 | Troy | Knoxville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 1-0

Last Meeting: 2012 (Tennessee 55, Troy 48)

In the only previous meeting between the Vols and Trojans, Tennessee set a single-game program record with 718 yards of total offense.

Nov. 28 | at Vanderbilt | Nashville, Tenn.

All-Time Series Record: Tennessee leads, 75-32-5 (as of Aug. 7, 2019)

Last Meeting: 2018 (Vanderbilt 38, Tennessee 13)

Tennessee has been playing Vanderbilt longer than any other opponent with the first matchup coming on Oct. 21, 1892 … The 2020 game will be the 114th meeting in the series.