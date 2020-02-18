Tennessee lawmakers propose bill to make April "Health and Beauty Month"

Tennessee lawmakers proposed a bill to recognize the month of April as "Health and Beauty Month."

SB1835, HB1548 was introduced by Senator Raumesh Akbari and Representative Antonio Parkinson.

The bill states the month would be used to recognize the contributions of Tennesseans to the health and beauty industry, to honor the people who work in the industry and to remind Tennesseans of the importance of maintaining proper health and wellness.

SB1835 also aims to recognize Tennesseans who help the state become the best in the nation for natural hair care and cosmetology.

