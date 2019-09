Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called for a statewide day of prayer and fasting on Twitter.

"I wanna share something with you I have had on my heart these nine months since I've become the governor," he says in the video. " We have decided to declare an official day prayer and fasting for our state on October 10 of this year."

Lee said all Tennesseans are invited to fast and pray for God's blessing on the state.

