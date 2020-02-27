Gov. Lee announces support for permitless carry legislation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced legislation that would allow anyone in the state to carry a gun without a permit or any training.

Lee made the announcement Thursday morning, saying if passed, Tennessee would join 16 other states to have a "Constitutional carry" law.

Right now, someone can only carry a concealed weapon after undergoing training and receiving a state card. This would remove that requirement with the exception of restricted areas.

The legislation would increase penalties for stealing or unlawfully possessing a gun. It would also add a mandatory minimum sentence for anyone who steals a gun.

Lee said the legislation would increase freedom for citizens and increase penalties for criminals.

“The Second Amendment is clear and concise and secures the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I am pleased to announce Constitutional Carry legislation today that will protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans, while also stiffening penalties on criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms."

The Tennessee chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in

America and Students Demand Action, both part of Everytown for Gun Safety released a statement immediately following the press conference saying, "Governor Lee’s announcement today proves that he’s wildly

out of touch with the vast majority of Tennesseans,” said Seo

Yoon Yang, a volunteer with Chattanooga Students Demand Action and member of the Students Demand Action National Advisory Board. “Tennessee’s permitting system helps keep Tennessee families safe — but the governor would rather pander to gun extremists and dismantle a cornerstone of responsible gun ownership in Tennessee.”

