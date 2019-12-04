Tennessee High School State Football Championships to air on MyVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WVLT) -- The Tennessee State Football Championships Division I games will be aired on MyVLT Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.
The games will be held at Tennessee Tech University's Tucker Stadium. Tickets are $12 for school-age children and older. Mobile tickets are available online.
The following games will air on MyVLT:
Alcoa vs. Pearl Cohn
Friday at 4 p.m.
Knoxville Central vs. Summit
Friday at 8 p.m.
Maryville vs. Ravenwood
Saturday at 8 p.m.
Greenback vs. Lake Co.
Friday at Noon
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.