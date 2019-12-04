Tennessee High School State Football Championships to air on MyVLT

The Tennessee State Football Championships Division I games will be aired on MyVLT Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

The games will be held at Tennessee Tech University's Tucker Stadium. Tickets are $12 for school-age children and older. Mobile tickets are available online.

The following games will air on MyVLT:

Alcoa vs. Pearl Cohn

Friday at 4 p.m.

Knoxville Central vs. Summit

Friday at 8 p.m.

Maryville vs. Ravenwood

Saturday at 8 p.m.

Greenback vs. Lake Co.

Friday at Noon

