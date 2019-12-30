Tennessee Highway Patrol increases enforcement during New Year's holiday

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said they will increase the number of troopers patrolling during the week of the New Year's holiday.

THP troopers will have increased sobriety, driver's license and seatbelt checkpoint.

Troopers will be on patrol to look for reckless and intoxicated drivers throughout the week.

THP said District Captains across the state have looked at statistics for each district and developed enforcement plans to address the needs of their areas.

More than 1,000 people died on Tennessee roads in 2019, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. The number is an 8.2 percent increase from traffic fatalities in 2018.

"We strongly suggest that you plan ahead and designate a safe and sober driver or ride," THP officials said. "There are taxi services and APPS one can download where a sober driver will come to you."

