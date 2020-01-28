Tennessee House GOP elect new majority whip

House Republicans in Tennessee have elected state Rep. Johnny Garrett to serve as majority whip for the 2020 legislative session.

Garrett will be in charge of providing communication to members on caucus positions on legislation, as well as work with House Republican leadership.

The Republican from Goodlettsville won the leadership position on Monday against state Rep. Mark Hall, a Republican from Cleveland. Garrett is currently vice-chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

