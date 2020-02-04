Tennessee inmate Curtis Watson indicted in death of prisons administrator

A Tennessee inmate accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor has been indicted on charges including premeditated murder and rape.

The indictment charges Curtis Ray Watson on 15 counts in the killing of Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson.

Authorities say Watson was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning on Aug. 7 when he sexually assaulted and killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson at her home on the prison grounds that morning.

Watson has not entered a plea. An arraignment will be set.

